AFG vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan national cricket team takes on England national cricket team in the Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 match is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26. The AFG vs ENG CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AFG vs ENG ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team. Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Both Afghanistan and England lost their respective opening matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While Afghanistan were outplayed by South Africa, England lost to Australia in a high-scoring game. Interestingly, the loser of this contest will be eliminated from the semi-final race. Meanwhile, in the AFG vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from England and four from the Afghanistan cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Retains Top Spot, Australia Remains Second in Group B After Washout in Rawalpindi.

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jos Buttler (ENG) and Phil Salt (ENG).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG) and Harry Brook (ENG).

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Joe Root (ENG) and Liam Livingstone (ENG).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG) and Jofra Archer (ENG).

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Joe Root (c), Rashid Khan (vc).

AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Joe Root (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Jofra Archer (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).