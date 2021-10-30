Afghanistan will take on Namibia in match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The AFG vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have made decent starts to the competition and will be aiming to build on it. So ahead of the AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 clash we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to know. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24: Asif Ali Slams Four Sixes, Takes Pakistan to 5-Wicket Win.

Afghanistan were dominant in their first win against Scotland and then took Pakistan to their limit in the next game but were on the losing end. Meanwhile, Namibia defeated Scotland in their opening game as well and will be looking to build on that success. With the two teams yet to face sides like India, New Zealand, this fixture will play an important role in determining which side will have the better chance of advancing from the group. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Pakistan Top Group 2 Table With Hat-Trick of Wins.

AFG vs NAM, T20 Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Afghanistan and Namibia in any format at the international level and both teams will be aiming to register a win

AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Key Players

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad will play an important role for Afghanistan in the game while Gerhard Erasmus and David Weise will have huge responsibilities in the Namibia camp.

AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Mini-Battles

Hazaratullah Zazai vs Ruben Trumpelmann will be one of the key battles to look forward to while David Weise vs Rashid Khan will also be an important clash.

AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). The AFG vs NAM encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Afghanistan vs Namibia match live on Star Sports channels. The AFG vs NAM match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the AFG vs NAM live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

AFG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Likely Playing XIs

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Namibia Likely Playing XI: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

