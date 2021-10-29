Pakistan and Afghanistan are looking to face each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match. The match is expected to be quite an interesting one as both teams have won two games in the Super 12 round. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the game. But before that, let’s have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Pakistan enter the game with a plethora of confidence as they defeated their arch-rivals India by 10 wickets and then went on to crush New Zealand by 5 wickets. Afghanistan VS Pakistan Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has been in great form after they registered wins against West Indies by 56 runs and then Scotland by 41 runs. The team looks like a good unit that can actually trouble the best of the batting lineup. Both teams are familiar with the nature of the surface which is a bit slow. The last time the two teams met each other was in the CWC 2019 where Pakistan walked away with the win. But the fans of both sides had a faceoff with each other and there were scenes of a clash between them. This time the teams will be hoping to have a peaceful encounter.

Dew is expected to play an important role in the match. So far the Men in Green have been quite lucky with the coin. As of now, there have been no issues with the roaster for both teams. Stay tuned to get the live proceedings of the match.