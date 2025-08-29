Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan will play in the upcoming UAE Tri-Series 2025 as a preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The conditions of UAE are dry, spin friendly and assists the slow bowlers. It takes time for the batters to get settled and used to the pace of the surface. It is a great opportunity for cricketers all three teams to get acclimatised in the conditions. The UAE Tri-Series 2025 will commence with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Fans can follow the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. While for Pakistan it is a stage to prepare themselves, Afghanistan will want some winning momentum ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks As Journalist Calls Afghanistan Second Best Team in Asia After India During PC Ahead of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan national cricket team will prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 in the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series. Pakistan are coming out of a T20I series victory against West Indies but before that they lost to Bangladesh away from home. Conditions that are slow and assist the spinners are something that has troubled the Pakistan batters and they are set to get similar conditions during the UAE Tri-Series. Pakistan have recently appointed new coach Mike Hesson and under him, they will look to change their conservative style of batting that has troubled them in the past. They have also tried to move away from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and backed players who will take the game on in a fearless manner.

Afghanistan national cricket team are a side that has troubled Pakistan in the recent past. They have quality spinners up their ranks with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad leading charge. They also have quality seam bowlers in Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Afghanistan's weakness have been their heavy reliance on their openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their middle order will have to take responsibility, support their openers and give enough to the spinners so that they can catch Pakistan in their spin web. Afghanistan are well-conditioned to the surfaces of UAE and hence, they will hold an upper hand. Afghanistan vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs PAK T20I?

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai