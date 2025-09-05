Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Afghanistan National Cricket Team will look to stamp their authority on the UAE Tri-Series 2025 when they take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The Rashid Khan-led side enter this contest with a lot of confidence, having beaten the Pakistan National Cricket Team by 18 runs. Despite an underwhelming batting effort, Afghanistan bowlers pulled off a great show to defend a modest target of 170 and clinch their second win of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, such performances are sure to give a side a lot of momentum. Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 6 and Who Will Win AFG vs UAE T20I?

The UAE, on the other hand, have had a poor show in the Tri-Series 2025. Lack of experience has cost the Muhammad Waseem-led side big time as they have suffered defeats in all three matches played so far. Afghanistan and the UAE had locked horns in the third match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, where Rashid Khan and co had emerged victorious by 38 runs. 'Match Ke Douran Gharwalo Ka Bhi Yaad Nahi Ati' Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match Afghanistan vs UAE Date Friday, September 5 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team is set to take on the United Arab Emirates in the sixth match on Friday, September 5. The Afghanistan vs UAE match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sea of Cricket Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match on Big Screen (See Pics and Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch the Afghanistan vs UAE match live telecast on the Eurosport channel on TV. For the Afghanistan vs UAE Tri-Series match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. Afghanistan are too strong a team to be outclassed by UAE and Rashid Khan and his men are likely to come out on top comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).