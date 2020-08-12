Cricket fans are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. With the marquee tournament being around the corner, social media pages of all the eight franchises have been very active in order to keep the fans engaged. Recently, the official Twitter page of Rajasthan Royals shared a candid picture of Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith, asking the fans to come up with intriguing captions. Well, netizens didn’t take too long in accepting the challenge as they flooded the comment section with hilarious captions. Rajasthan Royals Share Wicket-Keeper Sanju Samson's Lightning-Fast Stumping Video.

The picture is from the last edition of the IPL where Uthappa played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the snap, Uthappa and Gopal can be seen involved in a conversation while RR skipper Steve Smith is in the background. Notably, both Uthappa and Gopal hail from Karnataka and have played a lot of cricket together and are known to share a great bond. As RR bought the wicket-keeper batsman for INR 3 crore in IPL 2020 auctions, the two Karnataka mates will join forces in the upcoming tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted to the throwback picture. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team Led by Steve Smith.

Rajasthan Royals Post:

"Why do I get this feeling that your team will be Robin me soon?" — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) August 12, 2020

Let me tell you one secret okay. I'm joining your team next season. And I'm might open the batting 😉. So please let your captain know about it, after I left okay 😜😎. — Farjana Chowdhury(❤SMITH❤) (@SMITH_FARJU_49) August 12, 2020

Robbin: enough of korbo lorbo shit , next year halla bol — sachin / ಸಚಿನ್ (@sachtweets) August 12, 2020

Don’t look now, but I think that’s Steve Smith behind us. — Martin E Buchanan (@Bucko_71) August 12, 2020

Baki team members negative hai ?? — Akshdeep singh (@Akshdee74065566) August 12, 2020

Which perfume do you use? — JAIDEEP (@JAIDEEP70881403) August 12, 2020

@ShreyasGopal19 Gopal sach bata tune hi makkhan churaya tha na? — Nordic_CricPundits (@CricPundits) August 12, 2020

With 20 wickets from 14 games, Gopal was the highest wicket-taker for RR in the preceding season and will aim to continue his great form. Also, the pitches are known to favour the spin bowlers. Hence, the leg-spinner will certainly enjoy bowling in those conditions. On the other hand, Uthappa, who won the Orange Cap in 2014, has a ton of experience behind him and the Men in Pink must utilize that well.

