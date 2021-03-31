Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 with the game against Chennai Super Kings on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have a new captain in place in form of Rishabh Pant who will step into the shoes of Shreyas Iyer who has been injured. He has been ruled out of the IPL 2021. Also, their key players Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will not be playing in the first game as they would be in quarantine which would last for about seven days. This means it is obvious that they will not play the first game. With this, Delhi Capitals will have to look out for options who can fill in the shoes of these two pacers. Let's have a look at six players who can step in for Nortje and Rabada. Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi & David Miller Will Miss Out on Opening Matches of IPL 2021, Franchises Suffer From Big Blow.

Ishant Sharma: Undoubtedly, Ishant is an ideal option for the Delhi Capitals. He had been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an abdominal tear. He had just played one game last year and had been ruled out.

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma played for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 but now he will play for the Delhi Capitals this year. He scalped only one wicket from one match and this year he can replace Nortje and Rabada.

Keemo Paul: The West Indian pacer is also another player who can step into the shoes of the two South African stalwarts. He did not play a single game in IPL 2020 but with the absence of these two pacers, Paul can make it to the playing XI.

Chris Woakes: Sams was a part of the team last year but he had pulled out of the IPL 2020 as he wished to spend more time with his family. In 2018, he was a part of RCB where he scalped eight wickets for five games.

Umesh Yadav: The Indian pacer has time and again proven his worth time and again. He played for RCB last year and featured only in a couple of games. Yadav played in a couple of games a could not scalp a single wicket. The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7.30 PM IST. The games will be played behind closed doors due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

