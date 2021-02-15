Days ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 players auction (IPL 2021), Arjun Tendulkar displayed an impressive performance with both bat and ball in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament organised by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Arjun, who has been named among shortlist players for IPL 2021 auction, score 77 off just 31 balls. Besides it, the left-arm pacer picked three wickets for 41 runs. Arjun Tendulkar Registers for IPL 2021 Players Auction, Sets Base Price at Rs 20 Lakh.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son had an impressive outing while playing for MIG Cricket Club. His side handed Islam Gymkhana a 194-run defeat in a second round Group A match of the tournament. Arjun during his knock smashed five fours and eight sixes, which included five sixes in one over off spinner Hashir Dafedar. Arjun recently made his senior Mumbai debut when he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Wicket For Mumbai on Debut (Watch Video).

Electing to bat, MIG scored a mammoth 385 for 7 in 45 overs and then Islam Gymkhana found the target too stiff as they were bundled out for a paltry 191 on 41.5 overs. Ankush Jaiswal (3/31) and Shreyas Gurav (3/34), along with Arjun, shared the wickets. Besides Arjun's superb efforts, the knocks of opener Kevin D'Almeida (96) and No. 4 batsman Pragnesh Kandillewar (112) also played a significant role in MIG's massive victory. (Inputs PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).