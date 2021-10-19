The Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be held in Pakistan and will be in a 50-over format. Pakistan Cricket Board Head Ramiz Raja had recently attended the Asian Cricket Council meeting where the modalities for the tournament were discussed. Furthermore, he also met the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. The PCB head further revealed that there is a limited chance for a bilateral series to be held between India and Pakistan as the two countries are yet to reach a comfortable level. India vs Pakistan T20I Series: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Denies Reports About Bilateral Series.

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be held in October and November in India as the tournament would gel well with the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Rami Raja is very confident of holding the tournament in Pakistan and is sure of being well-organised. “The ACC has also confirmed next year’s tournament in Sri Lanka will be played on a 20-over format and will be a prelude to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from 16 October to 13 November," Raja added.

According to PCB Head, India and Pakistan bond needs to be created and he also believed that politics should stay away from cricket. He also understands that the ACC has no power to dictate a cricketing giant like the BCCI to conduct a tournament between India and Pakistan. “My message at the ACC was that we should not forget this philosophy and I am optimistic there will be better outcomes in future," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).