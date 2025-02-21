AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rivals Australia National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team meet in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams are part of Group B. The AUS vs ENG CT 2025 match four takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The AUS vs ENG CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AUS vs ENG ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team. Fake News Alert! Rachin Ravindra’s Iphone Was Not Stolen in Lahore, False Claims About New Zealand Cricketer Losing His Phone Before Champions Trophy 2025 Go Viral.

Both Australia and England will open their campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Interestingly, both Australia and England come into the Champions Trophy 2025 with a whitewash in their previous series. While England lost 3-0 to India, Australia were handed 2-0 defeat by Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, in the AUS vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from Australia and five from England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG) and Josh Inglis (AUS).

Batters: Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Joe Root (ENG) and Liam Livingstone (ENG).

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS) and Adil Rashid (ENG).

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Joe Root (vc). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated.

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Josh Inglis (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Adam Zampa (AUS), Adil Rashid (ENG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).