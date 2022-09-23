Australia Legends and South Africa Legends will face off against each other in match 12 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Australia Legends returned to winning ways in their last fixture after a opening game defeat and will be aiming to build on that performance. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends have had a poor outing so far winning just one of their four games and need to secure victories to have the chance to make it to the knockout phase.

When Is Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 23, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

