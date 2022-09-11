The Road Safety World Series 2022 enters its second day as Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends play their first match in the competition. The clash will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) as they aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. 2022 Road Safety World Series: Stuart Binny Shines As India Legends Beat South Africa Legends By 61 Runs.

Australia Legends have a star-studded team and will be captained by Shane Watson. They will also feature the likes of Cameron White, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin and Dirk Nannes among others. Meanwhile, Tillakaratne Dilshan will captain Sri Lanka Legends who consists of icons such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas and Upul Tharanga

When Is Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 11, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

