Already having won the series 2-0, Australia would now hope to seal off the three-match affair with nothing less than another win when they face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, September 10. Although it is a dead rubber from Australia's perspective in terms of the series, this match would be skipper Aaron Finch's last in the format after the right-hander decided to draw curtains on his ODI career. Finch struggled for runs in recent times and have not been able to bat the way fans know him for and hence, a string of poor shows coupled with injury concerns have led him to take this call. In a way, this would be the end of an era in Australia's ODI cricket.

New Zealand would surely like to make it a memorable occasion for the outgoing player but would not cut down on any competitiveness and spark, to avoid a whitewash. Their batting department has let them down big time and Kane Williamson would expect his men to stand up and perform well with the willow in hand. While Finch would absolutely love a whitewash to finish his ODI career, Kane Williamson and co would have to fight hard to avoid that result.

When is Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Queensland on September 11, 2022 (Sunday). The AUS vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 09:50 am IST (Australian Standard Time), with the toss likely to take place at 09:20 am.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs NZ ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to watch Australia vs NZ 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs NZ ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in Australia. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online. But they would have to pay a nominal subscription fee.

