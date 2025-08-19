Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia and South Africa will clash once again in the upcoming ODI series starting from August 19. The two teams have faced-off earlier in the T20I series with Australia securing a narrow victory. South Africa will want to redeem themselves when they next take on Australia in the ODI encounters. You can find the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Pat Cummins is still unavailable and hence, Mitchell Marsh will lead them in the ODI series as well. After two matches of the T20I series was played at Darwin, the ODI matches will be played at Cairns and Darwin. For Australia, it is the stage to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027. Meanwhile, South Africa will want their youngsters to start delivering at this stage.

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell has retired from ODIs, leaving some massive vacancies to fill in. Camerson Green is back in the setup and he will have an important role to fill. Cooper Connolly is finally set to get a break in the middle order and given Australia has lost one of their best run banks in the format in big chases, Connolly will have to step up to the occasion. For South Africa, eyes will be on Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The duo has promised a lot for the Proteas and they will wait to see how they give results when backed. They will be a little relieved with captain Temba Bavuma returning and Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger being available.

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 1st ODI Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports TV channels

When is Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 will be played on Tuesday, August 19. Th efirst AUS vs SA ODI 2025 will be played at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bob Simpson Dies: Former Australia National Cricket Team Captain and Coach Passes Away Aged 89.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India will find viewing options for AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 ODI series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with Australia edging past South Africa to take the lead here.

