The reigning champions Australia Women (AUS-W) will cross swords with hosts South Africa Women (SA-W) in the grand finale of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 26 (Sunday) at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The final showdown of the prestigious tournament will kick-start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST. AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match at Cape Town.

Australia Women stole a win from India Women by 5 runs in the semifinal number one on Thursday to maintain their seventh consecutive appearance in the Final of the Women's T20 World Cup. Whereas, the home side South Africa cruised to their maiden Final of the marquee event after spoiling the party for England Women by registering a 6-run win on Friday. Meg Lanning-led side is yet to be defeated in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup after winning all four group matches on the trot, followed by a win in a closely fought semifinal against Harmanpreet Kaur-led India. For South Africa, who encountered a couple of defeats as well in the group stage before stunning England in the semifinal, it won't be a piece of cake to break the winning streak of the defending champions at the highest level.

It is noteworthy to mention, South Africa Women and Australia Women have played each other six times in the shortest format, inside World Cup only and Australia sneaked a win all six times. However, Sune Luus-led South Africa and Meg Lanning-led Australia will be well aware of the nature of the upcoming encounter between the two sides and both the teams will start from scratch when they take on each other in the final of the eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

When Is AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between AUS-W vs SA-W will be played at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on February 26 (Sunday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD to get the Live action of the AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Cape Town.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription).

