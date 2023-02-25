For a change, we see South Africa in the history of cricket regardless of gender, for the first time ever take the centre-stage at the Final against the defending champions Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on February 26 (Sunday). There couldn't be any better venue than the oldest Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town to host this historic title-clash on Sunday. The impulsive Final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between Australia Women and South Africa Women will begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Cape Town.

The five-time winners of Women's T20 World Cup, Australia, snatched the win from the jaws of defeat in the Semi-final against India Women on Thursday, to let the world remember why they are the most successful sides in the women's cricket. Meg Lanning-led side after putting an ideal knockout total of 174 runs on the board, were out of the seen when the duo of Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were batting in the middle. It was only after an unfortunate dismissal of both the batters, when Australia Women started creeping back into the game, thanks to some incredible fielding efforts. The record time champions will be sweating harder in order to defend their title on Sunday.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, went on to create a history at the home soil after defeating unbeaten England Women by 6 runs in the semi-final and mark their first ever entry into the final of the marquee event. Not one or two players, but the whole team of South Africa put up a combined show on Friday infront of the responsive home crowd at Newlands Cricket Ground to earn their side the ticket to epic final. Whether, Marizanne Kapp's 27 run cameo of 13 balls or Ayabonga Khaka's 18th over which saw three scalps from the underrated pacer and shifted the win predictor completely or Shabnim Ismail's class final over to defend 13, it all turned out to be a perfect team work.

Tazmin Brits knock of 68 off 55 and some brilliant catching on the field yielded her a player of the match award. Sune Luus-led team made a remarkable comeback in the tournament after an opening defeat in group stage against Sri Lanka Women. Having faced a defeat already, at the hands of Australia Women in group stage, the host nation, however, looks very promising this time when they take on mighty Aussies on Sunday and hope to etch down the history.

AUS-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have fought in six T20I against each-other. Australia Women prevailed over South Africa Women by winning all six matches. South Africa Women failed to beat Australia Women even once in T20I. Superwoman Catch! Tazmin Brits Pulls Off One-Handed Diving Grab to Dismiss Alice Capsey During SA-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

AUS-W vs SA-W Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players

Key Players Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) Tazmin Brits (SA-W) Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Mini Battles

Laura Wolvaardt against the pace attack of Darcie Brown and Beth Mooney vs Ayabonga Khaka will be two key battles to look forward to.

AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 26 (Sunday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women.

AUS-W vs SA-W Final ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Likely Playing XI:

AUS-W Playing XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

SA-W Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

