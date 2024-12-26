India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After the India national Cricket Team won the first Test in the BGT 2024-25 series, the Australia national cricket team has shown dominance in the next two matches, winning one of them. The series is tied at a game apiece and the India vs Australia 4th Test will be played in Melbourne on Boxing Day (December 26). The fourth Test holds immense importance in the series at the moment as if India registers a win at MCG, the side could retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and push their claim for the WTC finals. If Australia wins the match, they will also push their claim for the WTC Final against South Africa, keeping the series against India alive. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

Both sides have made some changes in their squad for the match with Scot Boland replacing injured Hazlewood in the Australian squad and Tarun Kotian called up by India, taking the place of retired Ravi Ashwin. The Australian side also worked hard on in-form batter Travis Head’s injury and included him in the squad for the fourth Test against India.

Australia historically has an edge in the Boxing Day Test matches winning 26 matches at MCG against various opponents. India managed to win two and drew two Tests on Boxing Day against Australia, while the hosts won five matches. Interestingly India’s both wins came in the recent Boxing Day Test matches against Australia – in 2018 and 2020 and the side will look to replicate the similar performance at Melbourne Cricket Ground. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Melbourne .

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster