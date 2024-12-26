26 Dec, 05:05 (IST)

Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas have started the innings for Australia and Jasprit Bumrah expectedly bowled the first over, conceding no run. Konstas would be a bit nervous and has had the ball get past the edge of the bat on a number of occasions.

26 Dec, 04:39 (IST)

Australia's playing XI vs India: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

26 Dec, 04:38 (IST)

India's playing XI vs Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

26 Dec, 04:35 (IST)

India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that there's one change to the playing XI. Shubman Gill has missed out and India have included a second spinner, Washington Sundar. Rohit Sharma is slotted in to bat at number three.

26 Dec, 04:32 (IST)

Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and he has chosen to bat first in the Boxing Day Test. Sam Konstas is making his debut for Australia and he will open the batting. Scott Boland replaces Josh Hazlewood.

26 Dec, 04:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground! The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is levelled at 1-1 and it will be interesting to see which of these two heavyweight sides come out on top in Melbourne.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After the India national Cricket Team won the first Test in the BGT 2024-25 series, the Australia national cricket team has shown dominance in the next two matches, winning one of them. The series is tied at a game apiece and the India vs Australia 4th Test will be played in Melbourne on Boxing Day (December 26). The fourth Test holds immense importance in the series at the moment as if India registers a win at MCG, the side could retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and push their claim for the WTC finals. If Australia wins the match, they will also push their claim for the WTC Final against South Africa, keeping the series against India alive. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

Both sides have made some changes in their squad for the match with Scot Boland replacing injured Hazlewood in the Australian squad and Tarun Kotian called up by India, taking the place of retired Ravi Ashwin. The Australian side also worked hard on in-form batter Travis Head’s injury and included him in the squad for the fourth Test against India.

Australia historically has an edge in the Boxing Day Test matches winning 26 matches at MCG against various opponents. India managed to win two and drew two Tests on Boxing Day against Australia, while the hosts won five matches. Interestingly India’s both wins came in the recent Boxing Day Test matches against Australia – in 2018 and 2020 and the side will look to replicate the similar performance at Melbourne Cricket Ground.  IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Melbourne.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster