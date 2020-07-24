Lahore, July 24: Veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir heaped praise on Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam and referred to him as one of the best in the world.

Over the years, Azam has been one of the most consistent Pakistan batsmen across formats. He holds the top spot in ICC rankings for batsmen in T20Is, third spot in ODIs and sixth in Tests. Tahir also lauded Azam's leadership skills and stated he is perfect for young Pakistan cricketers to follow.

"The current team led by Babar Azam is very young and I wish him all the best because I believe he is one of the best players in the world today," Tahir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. England vs Pakistan 2020: No Added Pressure Due to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Presence, Says Mohammad Rizwan.

"He is surrounded by youngsters. Young players put a lot of effort into the game. My experience tells me that they will do well in the future but at the same time they should be prepared to not give up if they lose some games," he added.

Azam is currently with national squad on their tour of England. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August after the completion of West Indies' ongoing #raisethebat Test series against England.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).