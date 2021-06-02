Pakistan batting star Babar Azam is reportedly set to be tie the knot next year. The Pakistan and Karachi Kings captain is said to have been engaged to his paternal cousing and would be marrying her after there was a mutual agreement between both the families. Earlier this year, Azam reached the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Reports of Azam's marriage first surfaced when former Test skipper Azhar Ali, while reacting to fan's request shared a message for the star batsman during a Twitter interaction. When a fan asked Azhar to share his thoughts about Azam, the former replied, “Shadi kar lay (get married)”. Sports News | Will Speak to Amir Regarding His Retirement from International Cricket: Babar Azam

Earlier this month, the swashbuckling right-hander was picked as ICC player of the month for April for his exemplary batting during Pakistan's series against South Africa. Some of his memorable performances from the series includes a 59-ball 122 in the third T20 and 82-ball 94 run innings in the third ODI of the series. Pakistan won both the ODI and T20I series.

The young batsman is currently under quarantine in the UAE for the remainder of Pakistan Super League 2021, which is likely to start this month. After the PSL, he would travel with the national team to England for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July.

