After reaching UAE, Mumbai Indians are currently in quarantine and the players are confined into the four walls of the hotel rooms. This obviously included Rohit Sharma who was seen letting his hair down with his daughter Samaria and wife Ritika Sajdeh. The couple decided to introduce dinosaurs to the little one and thus the family was seen watching 'Jurassic World' and they thought that Samaira would also be impressed with dinosaurs. The picture of the three watching the movie was shared on social media by Rohit Sharma. However, baby Samaria was quite unimpressed with the animal and couldn't watch the movie for over a couple of minutes. IPL 2020 Players’ Update: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Shares Workout Video With Wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Hilarious Comment.

Mumbai Indians came up with a hilarious comment and responded to the snap as they wrote, "Guess she only likes monstrous hits!" Prior to this, Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The Hitman had shared the video of the two working out on social media. Now, let's have a look at the snap shared by Rohit Sharma and the comment by Mumbai Indians.

Comment by Mumbai Indians:

Comment by Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits: MI)

The IPL 2020 will start from September 19, 2020, and the tournament will be held across three venues-Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Sharjah. Mumbai Indians will once again be captained by Rohit Sharma.

