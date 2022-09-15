New Zealand Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in match 7 of the ongoing 2022 Road Safety World Series. The clash will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 15, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Sri Lanka Legends Replace India Legends at Top of Table With Second Consecutive Victory.

New Zealand and Bangladesh didn't have the best of start to the Road Safety World series as they lost their opening games and are lingering near the bottom of the table. However, the teams will look to register their first win and kickstart the season.

When Is Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 15, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the BAN-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

