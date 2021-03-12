Bangladesh Legends will play West Indies Legends in match 12 of Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 12 (Friday). Both teams enter this clash after losing each of their opening three games so far in the tournament. They hold the bottom two spots in the table and are yet to register a point. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends should scroll down for all relevant information. IND vs ENG T20I Series 2021: Narendra Modi Stadium to Have 50% Crowd for Five-Match T20I Series Against England, Says Gujarat Cricket Association.

West Indies Legends started their Road Safety tournament with a seven-wicket defeat to hosts India and have followed it with losses against South Africa Legends and Sri Lank Legends. Each time they have faltered batting first and have failed to defend their totals. South Africa Legends beat them by six wickets while Sri Lanka Legends defeated them by five wickets.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other, have lost to India, England and Sri Lanka. They posted below-par totals against India and England Legends while against Sri Lanka Legend, they failed to chase down 180 and suffered a 42-run loss. That last defeat by such a big margin has left Bangladesh at the bottom.

When is Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 12 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm (IST) Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch Telecast of Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends on TV.

How to Watch Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Rafique(c), Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mashud(w), Rajin Saleh, Javed Omar, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Aftab Ahmed.

West Indies Legends: William Perkins(w), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Renford Pinnock.

