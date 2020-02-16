Bangladesh Pacer Shoriful Islam Opens up About ‘Dirty’ Post-Match Celebration after U19 WC Win, Says, ‘Wanted India to Know How It Feels’

India and Bangladesh player indulge into a physical spat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shariful Islam has opened up about the dirty celebration between the Indian U19 team and Bangladesh after the conclusion of the U19 World Cup which was played less than 10 days ago. The Bangladeshi team had an altercation with the Boys in Blue after they won the finals of the U19 World Cup which was played at the Senwes Park in South Africa. The Bangladeshi players were seen misbehaving with the Boys in Blue after the conclusion of the match. The Indian captain Priyam Garg labelled the celebration as a dirty reaction. Now, Shoriful Islam during one of the interview said that he wanted the Indians to know how it feels after losing the match. Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team After Winning the 2020 ICC World Cup, Netizens Slam the Behaviour (Watch Video).

While speaking about the celebration Islam laughingly said, “Yeah (laughs). We got the chance. What I wanted was to give it our all. Then they would know what it is like when someone celebrates in front of you like that after you’ve lost.” He also recollected their close losses against India during the Asia Cup2019 by one run in Dhaka and said that the Bangla Tigers could not say anything back then but they were waiting to clash against India.

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JD7re0KLo2 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2020

Talking about the game, the Bangladeshi team won the game by three wickets as the DLS method came into play. The score of 175 runs was reduced to 170 and that’s how Bangladesh won the game. This was the first time that Bangladesh team won the World Cup for the first time.