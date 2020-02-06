Bangladesh U19 Team Show off Their Moves After Making it to The Finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 For the First Time (Watch Videos)

Bangladesh U19 team after beating New Zealand U19 Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh U19 team defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-finals of the tournament and thus made way into the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 for the very first team. The Bangladeshi boys will now face team India on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Needless to say that the win meant a lot for the team and the team was on cloud nine. The boys were seen showing off their moves after the epic win and were also seen performing a lap of honour to thank the fans for supporting them throughout the tournament. NZ U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup 2020 Match Result: Bangladesh Defeat New Zealand by Six Wickets, Will Face India in Final.

Talking about team Bangladesh’s match today against New Zealand, the Kiwis who batted first in the game made a total of 211 for the loss of eight wickets. Beckham Wheeler Greenall was the highest scorer for the team as he had a lion’s share of credit in the total. Shoriful Islam from team Bangladesh scalped three wickets. After team Bangladesh team lost their openers quickly in the game, Mahmudul Hasan Joy chipped in with a century. Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain both scored 40 runs each and the match got over in 44.1 overs.

The Bangladesh players celebrated their win with a dance. The video of their celebration was shared on the official handle of Cricket World Cup. Check out the video below:

U-19 WORLD CUP FINAL It’s India Vs Bangladesh in the final of the #U19CWC on Sunday. AND Bangladeshi players after making their first ever final 🐍🐍😁👍 #NZvBAN #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/RLq6YfUBoy — CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳SACHIN FC (@CrickeTendulkar) February 6, 2020

Celebrating with fans

Lap of honour

A special day for Bangladesh, look how much it means to their fans!#U19CWC | #NZvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/4L9v2dkZe9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 6, 2020

India in their previous match against Pakistan defeated them by 10 wickets. All thanks to the batting performance by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena who displayed immense maturity. The finals of the game will be held on Feb 9, 2020, at 1.30 PM IST.