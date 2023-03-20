The first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland saw the hosts emerging victorious by a huge margin of 183 runs, with their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (93) and batters, Towhid Hridoy (92) and Mushfiqur Rahim (44) scoring enough to see their side reach home. When it came down to defending a total of 339, Bangladesh’s bowlers, Ebadot Hossain (4 wickets), Nasum Ahmed (3 wickets), and, Taskin Ahmed (2 wickets) did the damage as Ireland got bowled out under 200. No batter managed to get going for Ireland as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Third Player to Score 7,000 Runs and Take 300 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs IRE 1st ODI 2023.

When it comes to analysing Ireland’s bowling performance, no one other than Graham Hume (4 wickets) managed to scalp more than one wicket. Ultimately, it became crucial as Bangladesh batters piled up adequate runs on the boards to put pressure on the team batting second. Coming to the second ODI, Ireland will be looking to level the series 1-1 with a win, but they need to do well with the bat and ball. This might be another easy outing for Bangladesh as they look to win the game to seal the series 2-0.

When Is BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The BAN vs IRE Second ODI 2023 will be played at Sylhet International Stadium on March 20. The match's starting time will be 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 1:00 pm IST. Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy Shine As Bangladesh Register Their Biggest ODI Win, Defeat Ireland by 183 Runs.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, for the online streaming details, read below. In Bangladesh, the BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI 2023?

FanCode will provide the Live Streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2023 on the FanCode app or website (with a subscription). In Bangladesh, the online BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI live streaming is available on Rabbithole.

