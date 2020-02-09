Bangladesh Win Maiden World Cup Title, Twitter Reacts to Victory Over India in ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Final

Bangladesh U19 (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter)

Bangladesh defeated India by three wickets via DLS method in the finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom to win their first-ever world title. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl and put on a good performance in restricting India to just 177 runs. While chasing, the game was halted for some time due to rains and a new revised target of 170 runs in 46 overs was given to the Bangladesh U19 team which they chased successfully. Netizens were impressed with Bangladesh's performances and congratulated them on a historic win, Bangladesh Win ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Beat India by Three Wickets to Lift Their Maiden Title.

The Indian team was asked to bat first by Akbar Ali and Boys in Blue got off to a brilliant start with competition’s leading run-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring yet another half-century. But India’s innings imploded after losing Jaiswal as after being 103/2 at one stage they were bowled out for 177 runs. Avishek Das was brilliant as he took three wickets with Shariful Islam and Tanzib Shakib bagging a couple of wickets each. India vs Bangladesh U19 CWC Final Highlights.

Bangladesh started in a great way with the opening duo stitching up a 50-run-partnership and then lost wickets in a bunch putting them in a spot of bother. Parvez Hossain held the innings together and steadied the ship for Bangladesh until a late knock of 43 runs by captain Akbar Ali took them home to their first-ever title.

Akbar Ali was awarded as the man of the match for his match-saving innings. While players from India had a good campaign on the individual level as Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer and Ravi Bishnoi was the competition’s leading wicket-taker.