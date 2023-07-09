The Indian women’s cricket team play a three game T20 series versus Bangladesh with the first game scheduled at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today. It is the first time the side play an international tournament since being knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-final. Ahead of the Asian Cup, this tournament provides an ideal opportunity for the team to get some much-needed match practice. Opponents Bangladesh can be a tricky side to face in their own backyard. They head into the tournament on the back of a 1-2 loss suffered at the hands of Sri Lanka and will be keen to make amends. Bangladesh versus India women’s T20 game will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 PM IST. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs Bangladesh Women Cricket Match at Mirpur.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team and her presence is crucial for the side in the middle order. Smriti Mandhana is a power hitter in the top order and Bangladesh will do well to get her out early. Yashika Bhatia is the first-choice wicket-keeper and will need to contribute more with the bat. Pooja Vastrakar should enjoy bowling in the Mirpur conditions and should be a threat.

Nigar Sultana is the wicketkeeper for Bangladesh while also leading the team. She scored a brilliant half century against Sri Lanka recently and remains one of the best batters in the team. Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary are other key members of the team and a lot will ride on the trio if Bangladesh are to get a good score on the board. Bangladesh will need to improve a lot in terms of their bowling. India should win this game comfortably with the side having the advantage in all areas of the game. Expect the side winning the toss to opt for a bowl first.

When Is BAN W vs IND W 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh women will lock horns with India women in the 1st T20I of the series on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. BCCI Planning to Conduct Next Edition of Women’s Premier League in Home and Away Format During Diwali Window, Confirms Jay Shah.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN W vs IND W 1st T20I 2023?

Sadly, the BAN W vs IND W 1st T20I match will not be telecasted live here.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN W vs IND W 1st T20I match will be live streamed on official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

