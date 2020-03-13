BanIPL Trends on Twitter as Netizens Ask BCCI to Stall Upcoming Season of Indian Premier League 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears

Indian Premier League 2020 (Photo Credits: TW)

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a lot of competitions around the world are either being suspended or played behind closed doors. The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start on March 29, 2020, and many people have raised concerns over the tournament being played and due to this, the IPL governing body has held a meeting on March 14 to discuss the current situation. Fans around the world believe that the tournament should not take place due to the recent pandemic as #BanIPL trends on Twitter. In the below articles we will have a look at some interesting reactions by Twitterati where fans urge BCCI to stall the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. IPL 2020: No Matches To Be played in Delhi Amid Coronavirus Threat.

According to reports, BCCI has invited all the franchises for a council meeting on Saturday (March 14). The main agenda of the meeting is understood to be either postpone the IPL or play it behind closed doors. Recently, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the tournament is likely to be postponed or cancelled as a number of new cases of COVID-19 has emerged in the country. Netizens believe that the competition should be cancelled and here are some reactions.

Fans Believe Health is More Important

We must understand that health and life is above everything. For people who have trouble understanding this, think about the worst case scenario and you will get your answer. #BanIPL — Shilpi Sethi (@sethi_shilpi) March 13, 2020

IPL 2020 Be Like!

Corona Threat Fear Fans

Playing IPL indoor ? I will tell you about human behaviour. One person will come and say I want to watch match in the ground. Then few more will come. Then the whole stadium will be full. Imagine even if one corona infected person enters, who is going to control that?#BanIPL — Vinayak Naik (@vinayaknaik441) March 13, 2020

Fan Urge BCCI To Schedule IPL Later

#BanIPL BCCI is the responsible body and must understand the criticalness of the situation. When we are closing the schools and colleges banning Visa for the safety of the people then BCCI should take bold step to safeguard the health of people. Better time will come for event. — Akash Saxena (@AkashSa67218356) March 13, 2020

Fan Ready to Watch Players in Mask

Make masks as a part of Jersey but please don't #BanIPL I'll Support Purple mask though — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂 🍁 (@aficionado_520) March 13, 2020

Fan Believe Existence is More Important

standing for #BanIPL !! Existence is more important — Siddhi (@mishra_siddhi) March 13, 2020

As per the scheduled plan, the finalist of previous season IPL Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were supposed to clash on March 29, 2020, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, with coronavirus outbreak, there are high chances of the tournament getting postponed or to the worst scenario, even get cancelled.