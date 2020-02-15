Barcelona Relives Lionel Messi’s Stunning Goals Against Getafe Ahead of their La Liga 2020 Tie (Watch Videos)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Barcelona will be playing their La Liga 2020 game against Getafe later tonight. The team has also announced the 18-member squad for the tie. But ahead of the match, Catalan Giants took to social media and posted a video where Messi had netted a terrific goal against the same opponent. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen dodging about five to six players and despite obstruction from the goal-keeper, Messi went on to net a goal. In the other post, Messi was seen firing it into the goal-post from quite a distance. Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

In the second video, Messi was outside the box and fired it to the nets and put the team on a 2-1 lead. Yesterday, the team declared 18 members squad which of course had Messi. Neto Murara was included in the squad. Luis Saurez and Ousmane Dembele continue to stay away due to an injury. Check out the videos of Messi, goal below:

Another one

Barcelona is currently standing on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team has 49 points in its kitty. So far the team has won 15 games out of 23 and has lost four matches. The Catalan Giants have faced an equal number of draws.