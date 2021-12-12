Baroda and Karnataka will face off against each other in the latest round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 fixtures in Elite Group B. The Round 4 fixture will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) as both sides will be aiming to continue their winning run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Hardik Pandya To Skip Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 For Baroda To Work On Fitness, Says Report.

Karnataka got back to winning ways as they comfortable defeated Mumbai in their previous fixture in the competition and will be aiming to build on that result. Meanwhile, Baroda also ended their two-game losing run in the tournament with a win over Puducherry and will be hoping to keep this run going. Both teams have a number of quality players in their ranks which will make for an interesting encounter. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Preview: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details of Domestic Cricket Tournament.

When is Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum on December 12, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition

How To Watch Live Streaming of Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Baroda vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).