Mumbai, January 6: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced to invite proposals from "reputed entities" to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of stadium signage production and management services for the Indian Premier League (IPL), international and domestic events, through a tender process.

"Accordingly, BCCI is issuing the Request for Proposal for Stadium Signage Production and Management Services ("RFP") which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals," the BCCI said in a statement. IPL 2022 Likely To Begin on April 2 in Chennai, Ten Teams All Set To Clash Against Each Other in 15th Edition of the League.

The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFP will be available for purchase till January 20, 2022.

"Interested parties are requested to email at rfp@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the RFP. The email requesting the RFP should have the subject line 'RFP for Stadium Signage Production and Management Services'. Any interested party wishing to submit proposal is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to submit a proposal. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to submit a proposal," it said. "BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFP process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2022 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).