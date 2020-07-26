Manchester, July 26: It was a spilt coffee on which Ben Stokes sat as he would say, but the world's premier all-rounder got social media buzzing when he had a stain on the backside of his trousers. England's fielders, including captain Joe Root, were left in splits after a brown patch appeared on Stokes' white trousers on the second day of England's third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford here.

The world's No. 1 all-rounder tried to hide the mark by pulling down his sweater, before also having a laugh. "Sat in spilt coffee FYI," Stokes later took to Twitter to reply to one post on Test Match Special on the same incident which got social media talking. Ben Stokes Clarifies ‘Hilarious’ Speculations Over Mysterious Brown Stain on Backside of His Pants, England All-Rounder Says He Hadn’t P**ped (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes' Tweet

Sat in spilt coffee FYI 😂😂 https://t.co/Y4Bf9X6trK — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 25, 2020

Former England striker Gary Linekar had a similar incident during a World Cup game in 1990 where the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City forward stretched for a ball and lost control of his bowels against Ireland in the group clash.

Watch Video: Stain on Ben Stokes' Pants

Ben Stokes enforcing the follow through 💩🏏 pic.twitter.com/7HbbG8ACBI — Tim Coombs (@timcoombs11) July 25, 2020

Linekar had been suffering with a troublesome tummy before the match. "S*** happens," Linekar wrote on Twitter, also replying to Test Match Special's tweet. The three-match Test series, which marked the resumption of cricket since it was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, is locked 1-1 with West Indies winning the first Test and England levelling things in the second.

In the ongoing third Test, struggling West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test.

West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle. England scored 369 in their first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).