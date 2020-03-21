Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recalls the Time He Dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a Duck, Says ‘Everything Started After That Wicket’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t played for India for quite some time due to an injury and is expected to return back onto the field for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Ahead of his comeback, the 30-year-old has spoken out about the wicket during the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy season that started it all for him. Relatively new at the domestic circuit, Kumar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a duck, which was the first time in his domestic career that the master blaster was dismissed without scoring. Sachin Tendulkar Compares Coronavirus Scare to Test Cricket, Explains Importance of Patience in Times of Pandemic.

In a recent interview on the latest episode of Cricbuzz’s Spicy Pitch, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled the time when he got Sachin Tendulkar out for a duck. ‘Even after getting him out I couldn't believe it. It was fine that I got a batsman out but when I left the ground then I realised (that I got Sachin Tendulkar out). Even when it came in the news the next day - that's when I realised I had done a big thing.’ He said. Sachin Tendulkar Takes On WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge.

‘In a way, everything in my life started after that wicket. Now, if I rewind my life, whatever started in my life was after that. It was an achievement to get him out, and I came into people's notice. They were asking, 'who is he, what did he do?' So whatever I had performed before that, all that came into the limelight suddenly.’ Bhuvenshwar Kumar added.

Bhuvenshwar Kumar is one of the best bowlers in the country and is an important part of the national team set up in the limited over’s and the longest format of the game. The 30-year-old made his ODI and T20I debut in December 2012 and his Test debut a month later.