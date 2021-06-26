Bulgaria and Greece will face each other in match 6 of the ongoing Sofia T20 2021 tournament. The clash will be played at the National Sports Academy Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 26, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have recorded one win so far in the competition and will be looking add to their solitary win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bulgaria vs Greece, Sofia t20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

Bulgaria after a win in their opening game were defeated by Romania but will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Greece will be high in confidence after their win over Serbia in their last encounter after a loss in their opening game. The teams are placed second and third in the group and win will see them go level on points with Romania.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 26, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Clash?

The Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

Squads

Greece: Anastasios Manousis (captain), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zotos.

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov (vc), Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivano, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov.

