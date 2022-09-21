The craze for the Indian cricket team is always sky-high in the nation. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the first T20I against Australia in Mohali, despite an impressive batting show and would aim to bounce back hard in the second match at Nagpur to keep the series alive. However, earlier today, a video emerged of fans in Hyderabad gathering in numbers to buy tickets for the third and final T20I of the series, which would be played on September 25. Fans rushed in front of the Gymkhana ground in Secunderabad to get their hands on offline tickets for this game. India vs Australia Hyderabad T20I Tickets: Huge Rush Outside HCA As Fans Look to Buy Match Tickets for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

The series is already turning out to be an exciting one as, despite India going 0-1 down in the first game, the upcoming matches promise much more. There's a lot of craze around offline tickets for the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad but fans also can explore getting tickets for this game, online. In this article, we shall take a look at how fans can purchase tickets for the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Hyderabad.

How to Buy India vs Australia 2022 Tickets?

Online ticket booking for the India vs Australia 3rd T20I Series 2022 is available on Paytm Insider. Fans, who are interested in purchasing tickets for watching the matches live from the stadiums, can log on to the website and purchase tickets according to the venues suitable for them. Virat Kohli Reaction Is New Meme Template: Photos and Videos of Kohli's Funny Facial Expression From IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Match Go Viral

However, tickets for the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad are not yet available for sale, on the website. The price of each ticket is revealed to be starting from Rs 850 onwards. It is expected to go live and be available for sale after the 2nd T20I.

