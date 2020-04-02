Chennai Super Kings Hails MS Dhoni’s Winning Six, Mumbai Indians Posts a Picture of the Men in Blue Celebrating 2011 World Cup Victory to Mark Nine Years of Glory

Team India celebrating World Cup win 2011 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 2011 World Cup brought India the glory after a long wait of 28 years and today on the ninth anniversary of the victory, the netizens relish every single moment of the win. The social media users cannot contain their excitement and posted tweets on social media. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians also took to social media and posted tweets hailing MS Dhoni and company for the win. India defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets to claim the glory. Netizens Hail MS Dhoni As They Relive the Last Six of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2011 Final (Watch Winning Moment Video).

It was MS Dhoni’s winning shot that is still remembered even nine years later and CSK took to social media to hail their captain. Whereas Mumbai Indians took to social media and hailed the entire team by posting the winning picture. The Men in Blue chased a total of 274 runs on the board with Gautam Gambhir making 97 runs in the finals. For now, check out the tweets by CSK and MI

If you read that in Ravi Shastri's voice with a beaming face and goosebumps, you're surely not alone! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2020

Mumbai Indians

Talking about the game, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Upul Tharanga on 2. Tillakaratne Dilshan got out on 33 whereas wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara fell two runs short of a half-century. Mahela Jayawardena was the one who scored a century and helped SL get to a total of 274.

In reply, India lost two openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar quite early in the game. Gautam Gambhir stood against the odds with Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni’s 91 also played a vital role in taking India to the finishing line as he remained not out with Yuvraj Singh