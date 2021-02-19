South African all-rounder Chris Morris scripted history in the recently-concluded VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction. After an exciting bidding war with multiple franchises, Rajasthan Royals bought the Proteas cricketer for a whopping INR 16.25 crore – making him the most expensive player in IPL auctions ever. The 33-year-old was highly elated after getting picked by the Jaipur-based franchise as he expressed his excitement ahead of the season. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals official website, Morris can be heard recalling his previous experience with the inaugural IPL champions. The veteran cricketer even said that he can't wait for the tournament to get underway. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event.

"Hi everyone! Super humbled to be joining Rajasthan again. Unbelievably good time and a good season. One of the better times in my cricket career in 2015 was Rajasthan so unbelievably happy, unbelievably excited. We have a very good squad and to be joining up with Rajasthan again is a very cool experience. Made lots of friends, made lots of good team-mates all those years ago. So very excited to be joining up with everyone again and yeah, it's gonna be a good one. Can't wait to get going," Morris said in the clip. Dinesh Karthik Hilariously Recalls His Mother’s Advice After Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson & Other Fast Bowlers Bag Enormous Money.

For the unversed, Morris had played for RR in the 2015 season, where he picked 13 wickets in 11 games alongside playing some handy cameos. As the franchise went bonkers to bag Morris' services again, the all-rounder will be expected to showcase his A-game.

Meanwhile, the dates and schedule for IPL 2021 are yet to come. However, several reports suggest that the tournament will take place in India in March-April.

