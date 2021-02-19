The recently-concluded VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction saw many fast bowlers earning enormous money. While Kyle Jamieson and Jhye Richardson bagged in excess of 14 crore, South African pacer Chris Morris became the most expensive in IPL auction history – receiving a whooping INR 16.25 crore from Rajasthan Royals. As the fast bowlers went bonkers under the hammer, IPL fans flooded social media with funny memes and jokes. Joining the bandwagon, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and made a hilarious post. The wicket-keeper batsman jokingly said that his mother advised him to be a pacer but he went with his father and became a batsman. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event.

“My mom had suggested me to become a fast bowler , but I ended up listening to my dad. My mom always had the vision in the house, it’s pretty obvious now , isn’t it #IPLAuction2021 #fastbowlersdealinginmillions,” the 35-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging website. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across Karthik’s antics. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by KKR in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Eoin Morgan-Led Team.

View Post!!

My mom had suggested me to become a fast bowler , but I ended up listening to my dad 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ . My mom always had the vision in the house, it’s pretty obvious now , isn’t it 😋😅#IPLAuction2021 #fastbowlersdealinginmillions — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer was last seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, where he led Tamil Nadu to the title. As he didn’t had a great run in IPL 2020, he’ll have a point to prove in the upcoming season. Notably, KKR bought ten players in the auction, including Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting and Karun Nair.

The squad looks quite potent on the paper, but the Eoin Morgan-led side need to perform at their prime to lift their third IPL title.

