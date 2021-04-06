MS Dhoni has been hitting tall sixes in the nets and looks in great form. Needless to say that the Chennai Super Kings captain is looking to shrug off the woes of last year. In this IPL 2021, the team looks more than raring to go. MS Dhoni could only score 200 runs from 14 games in IPL 2020 and thus he would be looking to give out his best this season. The Chennai Super Kings will be playing their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the kind of form MS Dhoni is in, the CSK captain is looking to break three major records in IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals & Chennai Super Kings Engage into a Hilarious Banter With Scott Styris Ahead of IPL 2021.

200 Sixes:

The Chennai Super Kings captain is quite a power-hitter and is known to change the course of the game at the snap of his fingers. His power-hitting abilities have led CSK to win many games in the past. As of now, the team is just 14 sixes away from reaching the milestone of 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

150 Dismissals:

MS Dhoni's lightning-quick wicket-keeping is something that we still can't get over. There have been numerous occasions that Dhoni has given the best of wicketkeeper a run for their money. As of now, Dhoni is just a couple of more dismissals to go for being the first wicketkeeper to get 150 dismissals.

7000 T20 runs:

MS Dhoni is just 179 runs away from scoring 7000 T20 runs. With the towering sixes that MS Dhoni has been slamming in the nets, Dhoni could very well achieve this feat.

The Chennai Super Kings had been placed on number seven of the IPL 2020 points table. The team has left out the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh for the upcoming season.

