A while ago the IPL Governing Council announced the dates for the auctions ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League 2021. The IPL 2021 auctions will be held on February 18, 2021 in Chennai. After the initial announcement made by the franchises about the dates of the IPL 2021 auction, most of them posted an additional tweet and reacted on the same. CSK, RR, MI, SRH posted tweets and memes reaction to the auction dates. With the auctions happening in a few days now, the IPL franchises must be ready with their strategies for the upcoming event which could actually help them iron out their flaws. The team management will have the chance to add on players to their kitty. IPL 2021 Players Auction to be Held on February 18 in Chennai.

The Chennai Super Kings apparently said that the will order their favourite snacks during the auctions. They posted the picture of the auctions and along with one of their officials enjoying the snacks. Rajasthan Royals posted a funny meme which featured Babu Bhaiya, Raju and Shyam from Heera Phere and which read, “Dhak dhak horahela hai.” Sunrisers Hyderabad asked the fans about which player would they want the Orange Army to go after. Mumbai Indians posted a GIF of Rohit Sharma. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets below:

Aaramikalaangala! 🎵🎶 18th Feb 2021 - #Yellove family Time with some Namma ooru Snacks to add some Singams to the Lion Up! #IPL2021 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/dKM02m65yc — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 27, 2021

Mumbai Indians

The bidding battle resumes! Paltan, who do you want to see become a part of our #OneFamily on Feb 18? 😉#IPLAuction #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/HkSIMRyQJB pic.twitter.com/KoyubSqHZn — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 27, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Without taking the name of the player, tell us who do you want us to go after at the #IPLAuction! 🤔 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2021

Rajasthan Royals

The tweets by Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were quite formal as they asked the fans to chip in with their favourite players who can be added in the squad.

