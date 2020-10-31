Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 53. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 1, 2020. CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while KXIP will play under the captaincy of KL Rahul. KXIP is at the 4th position in the point table, while CSK is at the bottom spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 bet odds, predictions and favourites amongst Chennai and Punjab. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game by chasing down the target of 173 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad fine knock of 72 runs from 53 balls helped CSK registered a six wickets victory. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets as they failed to defend the target of 186 runs. Now KL Rahul and his men will have to register a massive win in their final game of the league against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to stay alive in the competetion. CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 53.

CSK vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have gone with Kings XI Punjab as favourites in CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match. Bet365 has placed bet odds 2.00 for CSK while for KXIP it is 1.80. Punjab will leave no stone unturned to give their best in the last game of the league.

CSK vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Speaking about head to head record of CSK vs KXIP, Chennai leads by 13-9. Also, in their previos meeting, CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets. However, Punjab has come back way stronger in second half of the tournament and they will do everything to win the upcoming game against Chennai. Therefore, it is safe to predict Punjab as winner.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).