Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against each other in match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 07, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the game as Chennai aims to secure the first spot while Punjab are hoping to make it to the playoffs. So ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team. CSK vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. CSK vs PBKS, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The young CSK batter has been sensational throughout the tournament and can be the pick as the captain for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team. Gaikwad is the second-leading run-scorer in the competition and given his form, the batsman looks set for a huge score.

CSK vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The PBKS captain is the leading scorer in IPL 2021 and could be named as the captain of your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team. Given the game’s importance, KL Rahul will have huge responsibilities and just like he has done all season, the Indian international is expected to step up.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Likely Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).