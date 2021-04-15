Rajasthan Royals registered their first win in IPL 2021 after defeating Delhi Capitals by three wickets in match seven at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14. It was a low-scoring encounter but Sanju Samson's team managed to get over the line courtesy of some sensational batting first by David Miller and then Chris Morris. This was another close encounter, but Rajasthan this time emerged as winners. RR vs DC Highlights, VIVO IPL 2021.

The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was unlike other games at the Wankhede Stadium as the pacers got more help from the wicket as compared to the batsmen, who found it difficult to score runs. Both sides struggled with the bat but it was the Rajasthan Royals who emerged on top in the battle of wills. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

A half-century from Rishabh Pant took the last season’s finalists to a decent total and the score became much tougher after Rajasthan were reduced for 42/5. David Miller brought his team back into the game but lacked support from the other end but Chris Morris' cameo towards the end took them over the line. Meanwhile, here are some stats from RR vs DC IPL 2021 match.

# Delhi Capitals became the first team to not score a single six in their innings at Wankhede in IPL

# The first six of the match was scored in the 36th over of the game by David Miller

# Rishabh Pant registered his 13th IPL fifty

# David Miller scored his 10th IPL half-century

# This was David Miller’s first IPL fifty since 2019

# Chris Moris (36*) registered his third-best IPL score

# Lalit Yadav made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals, after their first win of the season, will look to continue that run against Chennai Super Kings, who themselves haven’t started brightly. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back against Punjab Kings.

