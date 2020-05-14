David Warner Works Out With Daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae in Latest TikTok Video

David Warner Works Out With Daughters (Photo Credits: Instagram/David Warner)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, and due to this, sports stars have been forced to confide in their homes. Lockdowns have been imposed in several parts of the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and during this, Australian cricketer David Warner has found TikTok to keep him connected with his fans. The 33-year-old has been sharing videos on a regular basis and keeping people entertained during the quarantine. David Warner, Wife Candice and Daughter Indi Groove to Tamil Song Inji Iduppazhaga in Their Latest TikTok Video.

In his latest video, David Warner could be seen working out at his home while wearing a fluorescent green tank top and pink shorts. The explosive Australian opener also included his daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae in his training routine. ‘Workout Thursday!! Beat this one everybody!’ the 33-year-old cricketer captioned his post. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

View this post on Instagram Workout Thursday!! Beat this one everybody! #family #alwaystraining A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 14, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

David Warner’s TikTok videos have got a lot of attention from several stars in the cricketing world. The Australian’s former national side team-mate, Mitchell Johnson recently trolled him for one of those video’s saying that he has ‘officially lost it’. David Warner has been making TikTok’s since cricketing action was put on a hold and has received help from his entire family including wife Candice.

David Warmer was reinstated as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and was supposed to lead them in IPL 2020, but the tournament has been suspended until further notice. The 33-year-old has been with the side since 2014 and took them to the title in 2016.