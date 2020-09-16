Despite being the only team in IPL 2020 to have not qualified for even one final, Delhi Capitals are one of the front runners to lift the Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 title. The Shreyas Iyer-side looks balanced in all the departments and must put their best foot forward to lift their maiden title. However, selecting the initial playing XI will be a challenging job for the team management as the franchise made many interesting inclusions during the IPL 2020 auctions. Below, we’ll look at four foreign players who are likely to be the part of DC playing throughout IPL 2020. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

The Delhi-based team, who were called Delhi Daredevils till 2018, changed their name last year and their fortunes changed straightaway too. Shreyas Iyer and Co performed consistently in the marquee event and qualified for the playoffs. However, they need to put an even better effort to get glory in UAE. Picking the team combination will be the first challenge for Iyer. The side boats off many foreign players who are proven match winners. As per the IPL rules, however, only four non-Indian players can be inducted in a playing XI. As the gala tournament takes a countdown, let’s look at four foreign players who’ll be a regular part of DC line-up in IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI vs Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League Match 2.

1. Shimron Hetmyer

The dashing West Indies batsman was bought for a whopping INR 7.75 crore in the players’ auction, and a lot is expected from him. Hetmyer can play big shots at will, and his ability to tackle spin makes him a great asset in the slow and dead pitches of UAE. Also, the southpaw is coming fresh from a brilliant run in Caribbean Premier League 2020.

2. Marcus Stoinis

Just like Hetmyer, Stoinis will also make debut for DC in the upcoming season. The Australian all-rounder, who was bought for INR 4.8 crore, can take the bowlers to cleaners in the death overs and his ability to bowl few handy overs will provide an outstanding balance to the side. However, delivering in the spin-friendly tracks will be a challenge for Stoinis.

3. Kagiso Rabada

The South African wreaked havoc in IPL 2019, taking 25 wickets in 12 matches, and played a vital role in guiding DC to the playoffs. He will spearhead the side’s bowling attack and will be determined to make a similar impact. Though pitches in UAE don’t offer a lot of assistance to pacers, Rabada is someone who takes the track out of the equation with his thunderbolt deliveries. After all, a yorker at 145 kmph is deadly regardless of the conditions.

4. Sandeep Lamichhane

Another player who enjoyed a great run in CPL 2020 is Sandeep Lamichhane. The Nepal leg-spinner will be raring to bowl in UAE, and he might well prove to be a dark horse in the star-studded Delhi Capitals team. Lamichhane isn’t a massive turner of the ball, but his ability to contain the batsman with accuracy makes him a valuable addition.

In case, one of these players sustain injuries or are unavailable for some reasons, DC also have a strong backup. The likes of Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje and Keemo Paul are the proven stars of T20 format and must be ready to step up if the need emerges. Meanwhile, DC will kick start their IPL campaign against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

