Already out of contention for a spot in the last four, Delhi Capitals would be out to spoil Chennai Super Kings’ chances when these two sides clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20. This will be Delhi Capitals’ final match of what has been a disappointing season. The absence of Rishabh Pant was always going to be a factor, but despite having some quality performers in the dressing room, the team has failed to live up to the standards and, unsurprisingly, find themselves at the bottom of the pile. There was a brief mid-season revival of sorts, but that was never going to be enough following a forgettable start. They would walk into this last game against Chennai Super Kings with some confidence, especially after having beaten Punjab Kings in their last match. DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 67 in Delhi.

For Chennai Super Kings, though, the story is entirely different. Things looked to be on track for the four-time champions until that sudden defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders came in their last match. MS Dhoni and his team are still very much in contention for a place in the playoffs, but a loss in this match can shake things up drastically, with other teams breathing down their necks. Chennai Super Kings would like to believe that they are in for a must-win situation in this match. Ahead of this contest, let us take a look at the weather in Delhi and the pitch report of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals Rainbow Jersey: David Warner and Co to Don 'Special Threads' for Last IPL 2023 Match Against CSK (See Pic).

Delhi Weather Report

Expected weather in Delhi at the time of DC vs CSK Match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, it is likely to be a pretty sunny day. It is also going to be pretty humid as well. There is no rain forecast. Also, the temperature is likely to be around 40-41 degrees Celsius. The team which wins the toss might opt to bat first, just to ensure that they do not have to field in the scorching sun.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The ground has seen both high as well as low scores in this season of the IPL. The wicket can become slower as the game progresses and the captain who wins the toss would want to bat first as setting a target is easy with spinners coming into the action later in the game. Having said that, the fast outfield would be of help for the batters, especially in the powerplay overs.

