Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). The teams enter into this match n the back of contrasting results. So ahead of the clash, we bring you the weather report in Ahmedabad and how the pitch will behave for DC vs KKR match. IPL 2021: SandStorm in Ahmedabad Halts DC vs RCB Clash.

Delhi Capitals have started the new season well but suffered a minor setback against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest fixture, suffering a single-run defeat. So Rishabh Pant’s team will be eager to get back to winning ways at the expense of Eoin Morgan’s side, who are yet to register back-to-back wins in the competition. However, KKR defeated Punjab Kings in their previous game and will be hoping to continue that run.

Ahmedabad Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be in the late 30 degrees Celcius mark. The skies are will be partly cloudy during the time of the game and there is no chance of rain so we can get a full game without any interruptions.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted two IPL games so far and both matches have seen bowlers getting more help from the wickets. However, the previous game between DC and RCB indicated that batting gets easier once batsmen spend time on the crease. Dew will once again be an important factor in the match.

