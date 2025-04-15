DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 32 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals (DC) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on April 15. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC vs RR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Hails Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair’s 89 on Indian Premier League Comeback, Says ‘Incredible Story of Resilience and Belief’

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face each other. While DC lost to Mumbai Indians in their last game. RR were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, we have drafted the DC vs RR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel Fined INR 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate Against Mumbai Indians.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (DC), Sanju Samson (RR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR).

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR) and Karun Nair (DC).

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR) and Vipraj Nigam (DC).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (DC), Jofra Archer (RR) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc).

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (DC), Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR) and Karun Nair (DC), Riyan Parag (RR), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Mitchell Starc (DC), Jofra Archer (RR) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

