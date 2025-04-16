Hosts Delhi Capitals are gearing up to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is the sixth match for the Capitals and the seventh for the Royals in the ongoing competition. While Delhi Capitals have four wins and only one loss, which came in the last match they played, Rajasthan Royals have been majorly inconsistent with their form. RR have only two wins and four losses in their six games, and are at the eighth spot in the points table, with an NRR of -0.838. DC vs RR IPL 2025. Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC were the best side in their first four matches in the IPL 2025, winning all their games. They lost their first game only in their last outing, which was against Mumbai Indians, where Delhi suffered a 12-run defeat. RR have lost their last two games, after winning the prior two, which are there only wins so far. Rajasthan Royals should be more eager to win this match, otherwise they will have three losses in a row. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have had 29 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, the record is almost evenly poised, with DC having 14 wins and RR edging past with 15 wins.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Karun Nair Maheesh Theekshana KL Rahul Sanju Samson Kuldeep Yadav Riyan Parag

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Karun Nair played a brilliant 89-run knock in the only match he got a chance in, which was the last one against MI. He should be getting an opportunity here too, and should be looking to score big, to prove his class. Maheesh Theekshana, the spinner who has been the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals will have his job cut out, and that's targeting Karun Nair early when he enters in the middle-order. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, the two quality wicket-keeper batters have been fine with runs. While KL Rahul is DC's highest run-getter with 200 runs in IPL 2025, Samson too has 193 runs. Rahul has however played two games less. Who scores more here should be a spectacle. Riyan Parag has an average of 33 but a strike rate of 155. The thing to look for is if DC'd highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, Kuldeep Yadav picks him or high on economy.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 16. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the DC vs RR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Vipraj Nigam and Karun Nair might be the impact players for Delhi Capitals, based on whether they bat or field first. Kumar Kartikeya and Dhruv Jurel can be the impact player choices for Rajasthan Royals.

