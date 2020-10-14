DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Stakes have gone even higher as Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has entered its latter half. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are meeting in the match 30 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With five victories from seven games, Shreyas Iyer’s DC have enjoyed a sensational campaign so far and will to thrash Rajasthan as well. In fact, a win in this contest will guide them at the pinnacle of the team standings. On the other hand, the game is even more crucial for seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals who are fighting to stay alive in playoff race. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the game. DC vs RR IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

After winning the first two games convincingly, Rajasthan lost the plot entirely and lost four games on the trot. Though they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous meeting, they still have a lot of loopholes to fill. The opening combination hasn’t been particular yet while their middle order is looking fragile too. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson also faded away after the first two games. However, their all-rounders have been the strength of the side. Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer have excelled in both departments, and the addition of Ben Stokes will balance the team even more. DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals seemed a well-balanced them, but the injury to Rishabh Pant might hamper the side’s campaign. The absence of southpaw has indeed left a significant void in the batting order, and it will be interesting to see how Alex Carey and Ajinkya Rahane will use the opportunity. Nevertheless, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis have been in impressive form which still makes DC a formidable batting side. With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel in the ranks, Delhi also has one of the strongest bowling line-ups.

Going by the recent performance of both sides, Delhi Capitals will undoubtedly take the field as favourites, and with top position in team standings at stakes, they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. On the other hand, the Men in Pink, who are fresh from a thrilling win, can’t be ruled out.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav